Lace Up Your Skates & Head Over To ISkate

Ambience Island, Gurgaon has come with the development of refrigerated ice rinks that started the transformation of ice skating from a seasonal pastime to a major sport and entertainment. It is a good place to beat the heat in Summers. But, visiting there in Winters, as I did, it was giving me experience as of Manali. At iSkate, they have sessions of nearly 2 hours for each group of people. While there were other groups playing and skating on the ice, my group was prepping for some chilling adventures. It was mesmerizing to see some children getting private lessons and spinning on ice. There were a group of boys playing ice hockey. Overall it was all sporty and chilling environment. Before your session starts, the trainers will give you a few tips or safety measures to get started. When I entered ice rink, first, it was terrible, because of all falling and failing, then with the help of Ashish who is a freestyle ice skater, I learnt some basics to get going on the rink. He is a freelance trainer, hip hop dancer on ice (showed us some steps) and ice hockey player. Also, they have their photographer who clicks your moment with skates. After a bewildering session, there was an arrangement for food. We were delighted with Kathi rolls, Exotic pizza, veg and chicken pasta. Recommend you for: * Great outing in Summers * Freelance lessons from top trainers * Good food and music * Book for parties Rate: 4/5