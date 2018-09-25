Ladies, This Spa Is The Perfect Place For You To Rejuvenate & Relax

My best friend and I were out on a date last weekend, and we decided to visit Masah spa for a relaxing massage session. The primary thing that appealed to us was the fact that it is a women-only massage centre. Located out of Defence Colony, this boutique spa offers more than just massage therapy. With hair treatment, manicure, pedicure, and facial massage services available, it's the ideal place to visit for a day of stress busting. We opted for the full body massage, with a head-to-toe therapy using aromatic oils, and the experience was both calming and rejuvenating. They made sure to ask us what kind of pressure we'd like applied to us, the experts working there made sure we were comfortable and behaved in a kind and professional manner. With the expert working on the knots in my shoulders and upper back, I walked out of the room feeling like a new person. The session was followed with a serving of rose green tea with honey that acted as the perfect finale for the experience.