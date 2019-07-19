Lahaul & Spiti On Your Mind? This Guide Will Come Handy

Well, unlike Leh and Ladakh, Spiti Valley does not have a good connectivity but, of course, that should not definitely stop you from heading to this heaven. There are two routes to reach Lahaul and Spiti, one via Manali, and other via Shimla.

There are no direct buses or flights to this district and hence, you will be required to break your journey in two parts. If you wish to travel via Manali, take a direct bus and once you reach Manali, you could rent out a vehicle or take a taxi and head to Kaza (HQ of Spiti Valley). Only take this route if you have ample time with you; though it's a five hour-long journey but, you'll be crossing Rohtang Pass where you'll notice long queues for permit checks (you need to obtain it online before heading to Kaza), or you might find yourself stuck in traffic jam (people also take that route to head to Leh and Ladakh).

Also, let us tell you that the roads here are terrible, so ONLY take the route if you are up for the challenge.

If you plan to take the Shimla route, then you could take a direct bus from Delhi and rent out a vehicle or hire a taxi to reach Kaza. Though, it's a longer route. You will take around 11 hours from Shimla to reach Kaza but, you won't need any permits, plus smoother roads, and less traffic. Also, another good point is, on this route, height gradually increases and therefore, there are less chances of Acute Mountain Sickness.

Check out the link below to obtain a permit.