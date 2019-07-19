Lahaul & Spiti On Your Mind? This Guide Will Come Handy

There are a lot of things to do in Lahaul and Spiti. In the end, it all depends on the number of days you can spare from your daily routine. Below are some of the things that you should definitely experience:
- Do visit monasteries (Key Monastery, Kungri Monastery, Kardang Monastery, Gue Mummy Stupa, Tabo Gompa)
- Chandratal Lake: This beauty, also known as Moon Lake, is something that you should not definitely miss. You could reach the lake from both Manali and Shimla but make sure to plan your day in advance when you decide to visit Chandratal. Once you reach the parking spot near Chandratal, you'll have to trek for about 1.5kms to reach the lake. Also, if you are planning to stay there, camping is not allowed near to the lake, however, there are camping sites at the parking spot. There are Parasol Camps (contact Bishan: +91 9418845817) or Tenzin Camps ( contact Tenzin: +91-8991722020).
- Dhankar Lake: Situated above Dhankar Monastery, you will have to take a steep trek of about 45 minutes to reach the lake. While the trek could be challenging, the view that you will witness once you reach will surely make up for it.
- Kaza Market: Once you are in Kaza, it's quite unfair to leave without a souvenir. With a number of shops selling Tibetan and Buddhist handicrafts, there are innumerable things that you could buy from this famous market.
- Kunzum La: Gateway that leads to Lahaul and Spiti Valleys; Kunzum Pass stands at a height of 4,551 metres above the sea level. It is quite popular among the tourists because of the picturesque views that it has to offer plus, it also comes in the way that leads to Chandratal Lake. However, there are no tourist facilities available at the pass, you'll have to head to the nearest village called Losar for accommodation or food.
