Lakshmi Coffee House: Noida's Best-Kept Secret

The first thing to note here is that it isn’t exactly located in the best area, and it isn’t exactly pristine. That being said, we feel like the food makes up for it all. Once you’ve chosen what you want to eat from the dog-eared, laminated menu, expect your food to arrive within minutes {five to seven minutes, if there’s not too much rush}.

We suggest you stay away from the buttermilk, but compensate by drinking the filter coffee. We highly recommend starting with the Upma {it converted us, who normally made faces at the very thought of eating it}, before moving on to either the Butter Masala Dosa, Onion Rava Masala Dosa, or Onion Tomato Uttapam.

If you’re going in groups, share a plate or two of the Vada Sambhar or Idli Sambhar; it’s filling and yummy, but honestly, we’ve had better. They also have thalis, Pongal, lemon rice, Chou Chou Bhaath and different specials every day—like Fried Idli or Chilli Paratha.