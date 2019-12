Aru’s Boutique, previously known as La Mode, stitches amazing tailor-made gowns. I had my fresher’s in college and the dress-code required us to wear gowns. I gave my order about two weeks in advance and I received it in about seven days.

You can provide your own cloth or just ask them to get it. I simply fell in love with what they did for me {it was a navy blue string strap gown with a slit on the side}.