This is a bakery which specialises in French products.They have delicious pastries and macarons. Check out their menu for different types of chocolates and enjoy the ones you like. They have a variety of cakes like a Nutty chocolate treat to Raspberry Mousse, and many more. The sandwiches and Viennese are awesome too. They have gluten-free bread, olive and milk bars.
Nutty Chocolate And Raspberry Mousse: Try It All At L'Opera
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
They should have more eggless varieties.
The bakery items might feel a little expensive, but they are worth it. The melt-in-the-mouth moment will make it value for money.
If you order online; you will be surprised to receive your product in a nice tray instead of regular packets. They have beautiful gift packs which can be used for different occasions. Called Box Of Delights, which contain different cookie jars, marmalades, jams, and more.
