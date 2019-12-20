Nutty Chocolate And Raspberry Mousse: Try It All At L'Opera

L'Opera

Khan Market, New Delhi
5-B, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This is a bakery which specialises in French products.They have delicious pastries and macarons. Check out their menu for different types of chocolates and enjoy the ones you like. They have a variety of cakes like a Nutty chocolate treat to Raspberry Mousse, and many more. The sandwiches and Viennese are awesome too. They have gluten-free bread, olive and milk bars.

What Could Be Better?

They should have more eggless varieties.

What's My Pro Tip?

The bakery items might feel a little expensive, but they are worth it. The melt-in-the-mouth moment will make it value for money.

Anything Else?

If you order online; you will be surprised to receive your product in a nice tray instead of regular packets. They have beautiful gift packs which can be used for different occasions. Called Box Of Delights, which contain different cookie jars, marmalades, jams, and more.

Other Outlets

L'Opera

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, 308-A, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

L'Opera

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
4.4

9-A, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

L’Opera

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.1

Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, G-47, Saket, New Delhi

L'Opera

DLF Phase - 4, delhi
4.5

SG-22, Ground Floor, Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

L'Opera

Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

L'Opera

Nehru Place, New Delhi
4.3

Epicuria Food Mall, S-5, Nehru Place, New Delhi

L'Opera Salon De The

Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Bikaner House, Near India Gate, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

