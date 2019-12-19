Laser Cutting In Delhi: An Art Form In The Lanes Of Paharganj

Laser engravers and cutters have completely transformed signage and hoardings. Designing intricately on plastic and wooden sheets has given us modern furniture, facades or even name plates.

This is how it works: You take your Corel Draw or Illustrator file and feed it into the machine that drives the laser. The high-intensity beam cuts through the material to produce the shape as per your design.

You can also have designing and lettering engraved or etched into the material, which is a tad bit more expensive, but only because it takes longer. We can tell you from experience that the output is worth it. Moreover, this is a method used by many start-ups to add pizzaz to their visual identity, since laser can cut through leather, paper or even fabric {think pretty business cards or leather designing}.