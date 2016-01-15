We at LBB take our dessert seriously and when we’re left deserted at midnight with no options but an old forgotten bar of 5 Star, it can be quite the bummer. We decided to look for greener pastures and here’s what we found.
Sweet Spots: Dessert in the City, Post Midnight
Beyond Breads
No post about dessert is complete without the mention of a cake. For a late night birthday surprise, might we suggest Beyond Breads? Their cakes are always fresh and the quality is top-notch. We’re leaning towards the Hazelnut Praline, but they have plenty of variety. Feeling adventurous? They’ve got a Paan flavour, too.
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Elmas
Solely responsible for popularising the red velvet cake in the city, Elma’s menu is high on cake. We personally love the Salted Caramel, the Carrot and the New York Cheesecake and the Moist Chocolate. Throw in an ice cream shake to really make a night of it.
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
