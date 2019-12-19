Gesmo Restaurant And German Bakery is opened past 9 PM which is a rare thing to find in Leh. A charming and quaint cafe with green wooden doors, and Tibetan artwork all over the walls, very retro. They are popular when it comes to Tibetan cuisine, which was absolute yum. They have a separate section just for desserts. Do try the banana honey cake if you ever visit this cute joint.
Visit This Cute Little Cafe In Leh For Its Wooden Doors & Banana Honey Cake
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family, Big Group
Comments (0)