Laxman Fast Food Is Dough-ing Parathas The Right Way

img-gallery-featured
Dhabhas

Laxman Fast Food

Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-113, Opp. IIFT Main Gate, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shortcut

Located opposite the IIFT campus in Qutub Institutional Area, Laxman Fast Food is winning for their massive keema paranthas, served with a dollop of butter.

Who Is It For?

Easy on the pocket, this place is generally frequented by students and people who love there paranthas.

Laxman Fast Food has been serving their super-sized paranthas to students of JNU, IIT, IIMC and IIFT for a long, long time now.

Ambience

This is a dhaba through and through, so expect the quintessential charpais, plastic tables and and ambience that is most enjoyable when the weather is good.

Must Try

Chicken Parantha, Keema Parantha

What We Loved

Most of the patrons of the place are  students from adjoining institutes but you would also notice people coming from far and away just to savour the paranthas.

I generally order the chicken paratha with a decadent filling of minced chicken and freshly grounded masalas. These tawa parathas are cooked really well and served with a chunk of butter, green chutney, mixed pickle and red chilly seed sauce {generally served with momo}.

I generally scoop every bite of the parantha with all the side items mentioned above and the heavenly taste makes you forget the carb and cholestrol overload. Wash it down with a kadak chai and head home for a well-deserved nap.

Dhabhas

Laxman Fast Food

Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-113, Opp. IIFT Main Gate, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi

image-map-default