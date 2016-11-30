Located opposite the IIFT campus in Qutub Institutional Area, Laxman Fast Food is winning for their massive keema paranthas, served with a dollop of butter.
Laxman Fast Food Is Dough-ing Parathas The Right Way
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: R.K Puram
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Easy on the pocket, this place is generally frequented by students and people who love there paranthas.
Laxman Fast Food has been serving their super-sized paranthas to students of JNU, IIT, IIMC and IIFT for a long, long time now.
Ambience
This is a dhaba through and through, so expect the quintessential charpais, plastic tables and and ambience that is most enjoyable when the weather is good.
Must Try
Chicken Parantha, Keema Parantha
What We Loved
Most of the patrons of the place are students from adjoining institutes but you would also notice people coming from far and away just to savour the paranthas.
I generally order the chicken paratha with a decadent filling of minced chicken and freshly grounded masalas. These tawa parathas are cooked really well and served with a chunk of butter, green chutney, mixed pickle and red chilly seed sauce {generally served with momo}.
I generally scoop every bite of the parantha with all the side items mentioned above and the heavenly taste makes you forget the carb and cholestrol overload. Wash it down with a kadak chai and head home for a well-deserved nap.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: R.K Puram
Comments (0)