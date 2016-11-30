Laxman Fast Food Is Dough-ing Parathas The Right Way

Most of the patrons of the place are students from adjoining institutes but you would also notice people coming from far and away just to savour the paranthas.



I generally order the chicken paratha with a decadent filling of minced chicken and freshly grounded masalas. These tawa parathas are cooked really well and served with a chunk of butter, green chutney, mixed pickle and red chilly seed sauce {generally served with momo}.

I generally scoop every bite of the parantha with all the side items mentioned above and the heavenly taste makes you forget the carb and cholestrol overload. Wash it down with a kadak chai and head home for a well-deserved nap.