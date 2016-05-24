LBBPicks: Late Night Food In Delhi, The Dhaba Edition

Buzzing with activity, students in the trademark kurta and jeans, chilling over hot cups of chai, momos, crispy corn and rolls among other things – JNU never sleeps! The milkshakes at Ganga Dhaba, chicken lollipops at Northeast Dhaba, Raju Bhaiya’s Maggi {when it’s not banned} and Lohit Hostel’s nimbu pani are totally worth driving down here for. There’s a catch however; you need to know someone on the inside to make it past the main gate.

Open till: Depends on the dhaba. Find out here.

Where: JNU main gate, Nelson Mandela Road {Vasant Kunj side}; New Mehrauli Road, Near Munirka {Vasant Vihar side}.