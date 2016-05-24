#LBBPicks: Late Night Food In Delhi, The Dhaba Edition

img-gallery-featured

The night has come to an end after all the drink downing and leg shaking. Or perhaps you’ve just been burning the midnight oil and are in need of some good old-fashioned Dilli food to satiate those rumbles in your stomach. Look no further than these.

Paranthas At Moolchand

Nothing beats hot paranthas on chilly winter nights {or any time of the year!}The dal-pyaaz and anda paranthas with the boondi raita are devour-worthy! Word is, Shah Rukh Khan is a fan too.


Street Food

Moolchand Parantha

4.1

Moolchand Metro Station, Lajpat Nagar4, New Delhi

image-map-default

Bun-Butter-Chai At Patel Chest, North Campus DU

Anyone who has spent enough time in North Campus holds this place very close to his/her heart. Burning the midnight oil, this guy serves sizzling hot bun-butter with delicious omelettes all the way till dawn. Watch the sun rising as you sip your hot cuppa!

Open till: 5am

Where: Pavement, next to the Maurice Nagar Police Station

JNU Dhaba

Buzzing with activity, students in the trademark kurta and jeans, chilling over hot cups of chai, momos, crispy corn and rolls among other things – JNU never sleeps! The milkshakes at Ganga Dhaba, chicken lollipops at Northeast Dhaba, Raju Bhaiya’s Maggi {when it’s not banned} and Lohit Hostel’s nimbu pani are totally worth driving down here for. There’s a catch however; you need to know someone on the inside to make it past the main gate.

Open till: Depends on the dhaba. Find out here.

Where: JNU main gate, Nelson Mandela Road {Vasant Kunj side}; New Mehrauli Road, Near Munirka {Vasant Vihar side}.

Kake Di Hatti, Chandni Chowk

Even if you stick to the simple dal makhani and hot naan, it’ll be welcome in the dead of the night. They’re also known for their Aloo-Pyaaz naan and any paneer dish. It’s only vegetarian though, so none of that coveted Old Delhi meat.


Dhabhas

Kake Di Hatti

4.0

654-666, Church Mission Road, Fatehpuri, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default

Rajma Chawal At CP

Served with dollops of butter, the food at this place portrays Delhi in the true spirit! You will always find it packed with people from all walks of life. You can also choose from paranthas, chole-bhature, fried rice, naan and dal makhani; this place is a vegetarian’s delight. Find the four shops lined together – open throughout the day as well.

Open till: 1am {timing varies on availability of food}

Where: Behind Shivaji Stadium {opposite PVR Rivoli}, Connaught Place

Delivery Services

Jain Chawal Wale

4.0

P-1/190, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

24x7 Convenience Stores

Perfect for midnight snacking, their hot dogs and chicken tikka biryani seem to be favourites, and they have sandwiches and other confectionery, as well as kathi rolls and Indian mini-meals.

Open till: 24×7

Find the nearest store to you here.

Department Stores

Twenty Four Seven

3.5

Near IOC Petrol Pump, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default