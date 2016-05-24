The night has come to an end after all the drink downing and leg shaking. Or perhaps you’ve just been burning the midnight oil and are in need of some good old-fashioned Dilli food to satiate those rumbles in your stomach. Look no further than these.
#LBBPicks: Late Night Food In Delhi, The Dhaba Edition
Paranthas At Moolchand
Nothing beats hot paranthas on chilly winter nights {or any time of the year!}The dal-pyaaz and anda paranthas with the boondi raita are devour-worthy! Word is, Shah Rukh Khan is a fan too.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Bun-Butter-Chai At Patel Chest, North Campus DU
Anyone who has spent enough time in North Campus holds this place very close to his/her heart. Burning the midnight oil, this guy serves sizzling hot bun-butter with delicious omelettes all the way till dawn. Watch the sun rising as you sip your hot cuppa!
Open till: 5am
Where: Pavement, next to the Maurice Nagar Police Station
JNU Dhaba
Buzzing with activity, students in the trademark kurta and jeans, chilling over hot cups of chai, momos, crispy corn and rolls among other things – JNU never sleeps! The milkshakes at Ganga Dhaba, chicken lollipops at Northeast Dhaba, Raju Bhaiya’s Maggi {when it’s not banned} and Lohit Hostel’s nimbu pani are totally worth driving down here for. There’s a catch however; you need to know someone on the inside to make it past the main gate.
Open till: Depends on the dhaba. Find out here.
Where: JNU main gate, Nelson Mandela Road {Vasant Kunj side}; New Mehrauli Road, Near Munirka {Vasant Vihar side}.
Kake Di Hatti, Chandni Chowk
Even if you stick to the simple dal makhani and hot naan, it’ll be welcome in the dead of the night. They’re also known for their Aloo-Pyaaz naan and any paneer dish. It’s only vegetarian though, so none of that coveted Old Delhi meat.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Rajma Chawal At CP
Served with dollops of butter, the food at this place portrays Delhi in the true spirit! You will always find it packed with people from all walks of life. You can also choose from paranthas, chole-bhature, fried rice, naan and dal makhani; this place is a vegetarian’s delight. Find the four shops lined together – open throughout the day as well.
Open till: 1am {timing varies on availability of food}
Where: Behind Shivaji Stadium {opposite PVR Rivoli}, Connaught Place
- Price for two: ₹ 250
24x7 Convenience Stores
Perfect for midnight snacking, their hot dogs and chicken tikka biryani seem to be favourites, and they have sandwiches and other confectionery, as well as kathi rolls and Indian mini-meals.
Open till: 24×7
Find the nearest store to you here.
