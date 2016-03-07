#LBBBestOf: Butter Chicken in the City

With three variants: Shredded, diced and the tikka version, this is one of Delhi’s prime spots for butter chicken. Old is gold, indeed.

Order with: Butter naan and Paneer Makhni

Price: INR 470 {half, with bones}; INR 695 {full, with bones}; INR 480 {with chicken tikka pieces}

Casual Dining

Havemore

4.2

11 & 12, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Gulati's

Another Dilli oldie, you’ll find a long waiting line outside their outlet at any given point in time. One bite of the butter chicken {rich, thick and just the right amount of curd} and you’ll see why.

Order with: Galouti Kebab {either vegetarian or mutton, depending on your taste}

Price: INR 515 {half plate}; INR 740 {full plate}

Casual Dining

Gulati

4.3

6, Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi

Moti Mahal

This not-so-hidden gem in Old Delhi has butter chicken that’s a culinary representation of the city’s heritage- rich and full of flavour.

Order with: Tandoori Mushroom or Kadhai Paneer

Casual Dining

Moti Mahal

3703, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, New Delhi

Shikhara

This is known for it’s delightful food at prices that won’t empty your wallet. Shikhara is consistent, economical and an old favourite for butter chicken.

Order with: Dal Shikhara

Price: INR 260 {half plate}; INR 450 {full plate}

Casual Dining

Shikhara

3.9

4, Gurunanak Market, R Block, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Rajinder da Dhaba

South Delhi’s most well-known spot for butter chicken, their preparation is rich, spicy and best of all, efficient.

Order with: Galouti Roll

Dhabhas

Rajinder Da Dhaba

4.3

AB-14, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung, New Delhi

Mughal Mahal

Creamy with a hint of sweetness {as is traditional}, Mughal Mahal keeps it simple and delicious and a tad different from any other butter chicken you’ve had. How? You’ll have to find out yourself.

Order with: Khasta Roti and paneer tikka

Price: INR 754 {half plate}; INR 1,057 {full plate}

Casual Dining

Mughal Mahal

Sethi Bhawan, 7, Rajendra Place, New Delhi

Kake Da Hotel

Practically a hole in the wall, Kake Da Hotel has been around since 1931, serving classic Mughlai fare. Their butter chicken has been consistent {rich and delicious} all through.

Order with: Shahi Paneer

Price: INR 190 {by the plate}; INR 330 {half plate}; INR 560 {full plate}

Casual Dining

Kake Da Hotel

4.0

67, Municipal Market, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Pind Balluchi offers up authentic, rich butter chicken in massive quantities, which is best shared with your family and friends. Community eating at its best.

Order with: Mushroom Kurkure

Where: Find your nearest outlet here.

Price: INR 275 {half plate}; INR 399 {full plate}

Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

4.0

Scindia House, 1/3, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Karims

Practically world-famous, Karim’s butter chicken is sinfully flavourful, slightly spicy and will leave you satiated beyond belief.

Order with: Butter naan and Mutton Burra

Price: INR 335 {half plate}; INR 670 {full plate}

Casual Dining

Karim's

3.9

16, Near Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Aslam Chicken Corner

While this isn’t your traditional thick orange gravy with tender chicken pieces, Aslam has earned its place on this list. Their butter chicken comes with a twist- that it’s soaked in butter gravy once it’s roasted over coal. Sinful but delish? Oh, you bet.

Order with: Moong Pulao

Fast Food Restaurants

Aslam Chicken Corner

4.2

Near Jama Masjid Gate 1, Madial Mahal Road, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Mini Mughal

Another South Delhi offering, the butter chicken at Mini Mughal has proven itself worth the hype time and again. Well-cooked pieces of chicken in a perfectly spiced {with just the right amount of sweet} butter laced gravy. We can’t get enough.

Order with: Mirchi roti {for the spice enthusiast}; Butter naan {double trouble}

Casual Dining

Mini Mughal

4.1

M-71, Ist Floor, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Invitation

North Dilliwaalas flock to Invitation every time they want to get their fill of butter chicken, and there’s a good reason why. It’s consistently delicious and the portions, generous. We’d make a trip for it.

Other with: Dal Makhani

Price: INR 410 {half plate}; INR 700 {full plate}

Casual Dining

Invitation

4.1

Community Centre, 3, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi

