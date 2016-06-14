#LBBBestOf: Lemony Minty Mojitos In The City

Minty, lemony and rum-my, mojitos feature high on our drinking lists, especially during the Delhi summer. And the fact that it contains both vodka and rum, only make it cooler. We did a small mojito trail and found some interesting flavours. Check them out.

Lord Of The Drinks

True to its name, LOTD does seem to have an insane amount of variety even when it comes to classic cocktails, and the mojito is no exception. They whip up a tropical version, a Scottish version, a strawberry and our favourite – the peach.

Price: Starting at INR 225

Lounges

4.1

G-72, 1st Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

52 Janpath

52 Janpath does mojitos in a bunch of interesting flavours. Of these, the pomegranate and red apple mojito, and the Monk and cinnamon mojito are our best picks. Pair these with the bacon-wrapped asparagus for a fun soiree.

Price: Starting at INR 345

Casual Dining

3.9

52, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Harry’s

Harry’s does a pretty great job of mixing up a classic mojito, but if you’re up to trying something new, the orange and green tea mojito might be worth your while. If you’re looking to satiate your thirst and your sweet tooth at the same time, go for the cranberry mojito.

Price: Starting at INR 299

Bars

4.2

Shop 62, 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

HotMess

HotMess keeps its mojitos simple and sweet. However, they serve theirs in a plastic pouch tied with a zip tie. Because, glasses are so passé?

Price: INR 275 plus taxes

Lounges

4.0

M-11, Middle Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Mamagoto

Next time you’re gorging on the delicious meal bowls at Mamagoto, pair your grub with the passion fruit mojito. No regrets.

Price: INR 400 {approx.}

Casual Dining

53, 1st Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Molecule

Molecule’s doing some fancy stuff with both their food and their drinks. If a mojito is what you seek, order the fig one or even the paan if you’re okay with slightly stronger tastes. Don’t forget to munch on some cold caramel popcorn while you’re at it.

Bars

4.1

SCO 53, 4th Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Phonebooth Café

For you teetotallers, Phonebooth Café has the perfect drink: The Aam Panna Mojito. Refreshing with a hint of spice, it makes for a beautiful summer thirst quencher. Order the Nacho Chaat as chakna and just plonk yourself here for the evening.

Cafes

4.2

G-14/B, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

#LBBTip

If you’re looking for virgin mojitos, you may also want to check out Diggin, QD’s and of course, KFC. Mojitos not your thing? Check out our LIIT list here and Sangria trail here.