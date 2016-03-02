LBBExclusive William Dalrymple Recommends 5 Books All Dilliwalahs Should Read

Being a descendant of the famed Mughals probably added to Ahmed Ali’s understanding of the city of Delhi, and Twilight in Delhi, published during a tumultuous time in Indian history, takes its reader on a journey.

In William Dalrymple’s own words, this book ‘provided me an answer to my question: What happened to the people who made Delhi?’. In fact, in City of Djinns he goes on to say, ‘Twilight in Delhi is not only a very fine novel, it is also an irreplaceable record of the vanished life and culture of pre-war Delhi.’

The book has captured the attention of many great minds, including EM Forster, so why shouldn’t you be next?

