Delhi – a city full of drinkers – has innumerable bars, restaurants and ahaatas, serving up a choice selection of liquor. Our team at Little Black Book loves a good cocktail, and with so many options, from so many places, we realised someone needs to do the needful and put together a list of favourites.

So without further ado, we present out list of favourite cocktails from around the city. Let us know what yours are!