Its been a hectic week and we’re making bad decisions tonight. Checking out West Delhi for the best watering holes, here’s what we’ve come up with. Because sometimes all you need is a frothy mug of beer and a plate of chicken tikka.
Visit These Bars In West Delhi For Beer, Cocktails & Shots At Great Prices
Lanterns
Super pocket-friendly, we usually go here to chug the cocktails {for INR 300}. They also have a sheesha menu and the liqueurs are priced at INR 225. And if not anything else, you’ll always have Old Monk for 50 bucks and draught beer for INR 70.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Sura Vie
The Punjabi Bagh outlet has seldom let us down, but honestly, we don’t go here for the food at all. The drinks on the other hand are what keep us coming back. And more often than not, there are welcome drinks waiting to be had here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Qubitos-The Terrace Cafe
We have a weakness for well-made LIITs and sangrias, and this particularly worsens when we’re around Qubitos. With mist fans to cool you down on summer nights, you can enjoy their fish tacos and the mimosas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Derby Cookhouse
Who chugs beer in the afternoon you ask? Well even you would if you came across The Derby Cookhouse’s alcohol menu. Their happiest hour menu sells alcohol at the price of peanuts! We aren’t kidding. Starting from INR 39, nothing is more than INR 200. They have some popular IMFL on their menu and serve whisky, vodka, rum and beer.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Backyard
The Backyard may not have obviously cheap alcohol but they do have some kickass deals. Such as 2 + 1 on Absolut vodka at INR 200 per drink or 12 drinks at INR 185 each. A bucket of Budweiser comes at INR 795 and a three litre Bira tower at INR 1,995. End with one {or five?!} of their signature shots. We’re eyeing the vodba-based Raw Mango.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
