#LBBPicks: Jazz Up Your Evenings With These Restaurants In Delhi

While they aren’t all specifically just jazz bars, if you’re up for some great live jazz with your food, be sure to hit them up! From dedicated jazz nights, live-jazz jams and a bit of everyday jazz, you can find that good ol’ New Orleans vibe at these restaurants in the city.

La Bodega

What to order: Pepino Diablo, Tinga De Pollo

Timings: 12pm – 12.30am

PCO

What to order: Grilled Lamb Slider, The Flying Monkey

Timings: 5pm – 1am

Rick’s Bar

What to order: Rum Daisy, Thai Pork and Prawn Rice Roll

Timings: 12.30pm – 1am

The Piano Man Jazz Club

What to order: Popcorn Shrimp with Chipotle Aioli, 12 Mile Limit

Timings: 12pm – 11pm

