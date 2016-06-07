While they aren’t all specifically just jazz bars, if you’re up for some great live jazz with your food, be sure to hit them up! From dedicated jazz nights, live-jazz jams and a bit of everyday jazz, you can find that good ol’ New Orleans vibe at these restaurants in the city.
#LBBPicks: Jazz Up Your Evenings With These Restaurants In Delhi
La Bodega
PCO
What to order: Grilled Lamb Slider, The Flying Monkey
Timings: 5pm – 1am
Find them on Facebook here.
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Rick’s Bar
What to order: Rum Daisy, Thai Pork and Prawn Rice Roll
Timings: 12.30pm – 1am
Find them on Facebook here.
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
The Piano Man Jazz Club
What to order: Popcorn Shrimp with Chipotle Aioli, 12 Mile Limit
Timings: 12pm – 11pm
Find them on Facebook here.
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Comments (0)