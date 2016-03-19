LBBPicks: Colonial-Style Restaurants in the City

A fixture of the Connaught Place scene, this restaurant, with the beautiful panelling, is a winner in all aspects – the courteous staff, the extensive bar menu and the food. Frequented mostly by business execs and families, come here for the tranquil atmosphere away from the general hullaballoo of inner city life.

Where: E-15, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

Price: INR 1500 {for two}

Contact: 011 23411697 / 011 23416075