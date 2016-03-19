Are you in the mood for grub, but not in your typical Delhiwalla atmosphere? Make use of the city’s history and fulfil your anachronistic needs with our list of colonial-themed restaurants in the capital.
#LBBPicks: Colonial-Style Restaurants in the City
The Embassy
Easily one of the oldest colonial establishments in the city, this place located along Connaught Place’s outer circle is easily recognisable because of its polished looking façade. Sample the Murg Lababdar with the naan, and finish off with the wonderful Gulab Jamun.
Where: 11-D, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Price: INR 1,000 {for two}
Contact: 011 23416434 / +91 9311085132
United Coffee House
A fixture of the Connaught Place scene, this restaurant, with the beautiful panelling, is a winner in all aspects – the courteous staff, the extensive bar menu and the food. Frequented mostly by business execs and families, come here for the tranquil atmosphere away from the general hullaballoo of inner city life.
Where: E-15, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Price: INR 1500 {for two}
Contact: 011 23411697 / 011 23416075
Viva O’Viva
Located inside Goa Niwas, which is a stately white building, this restaurant has the major USP of being one of the few places in Delhi that serves authentic Goan cuisine at affordable rates. Do try the Rava Fried Prawns and the butter garlic crab, with a huge side order of the Basmati!
Where: 14, Goa Niwas, Bir Tikendrajit Marg, Behind Akbar Bhawan, Chanakyapuri
Nearest Metro Station: Race Course
Price: INR 800 {for two}
Contact: 011 26118370 / 011 26118370
Hotel Broadway
Conspicuously located on the main Daryaganj road, this hotel, with the Thugs bar and the Kashmiri cuisine oriented Chor Bizarre (with the vintage car bang in the middle of the place ), is great for budget eating in not one of the typical hubs of Delhi.
Where: Hotel Broadway, Asaf Ali Rd, Daryaganj, New Delhi
Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate
Price: Thugs – INR 800; Chor Bizarre – INR 1000
Contact: 011 43663600
The Town House Café
Another colonial café based in Connaught Place, this place has lush interiors, with wooden panelling and bottle green leather upholstery; a sight for sore eyes. We keep coming back for the sangria and the platters.
Where: N63, 64, Munshi Lal Building, Block N, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Price: INR 1500 {for two}
Contact: 011 33105216
