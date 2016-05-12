Follow The Spice Trail With These Indian Restaurants In Gurgaon

Cannot resist a well-cooked butter chicken, and often dream of the creamy dal makhani? If you’re a fan of Indian cuisine and Gurgaon is your favourite hang out zone, make sure you try out our pick of the best Indian restaurants in the area.

The Spice Lab

What To Order: Noorani Seekh, Murg Nawabi Korma

Casual Dining

The Spice Lab

4.1

G-1 & 1-A, Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Matamaal

What To Order: Kaliya, Nadur Yakhni

Casual Dining

Matamaal

4.4

DLF City Court, 203 & 204, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Naivedyam

What To Order: Appam Kurma, Mysore Rava Masala Dosa, South Indian Thali

Casual Dining

Naivedyam

4.3

Vipul Square, 2nd Floor, Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurgaon

Made In Punjab

What To Order: Tha Fish Fry, Kaimi Kebab

Casual Dining

Made In Punjab

4.0

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, 6/7, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Zambar

What To Order: Koli Sukka Varuval, Pomfret Pollichathu

Casual Dining

Zambar

4.1

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Shop 310, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

