Cannot resist a well-cooked butter chicken, and often dream of the creamy dal makhani? If you’re a fan of Indian cuisine and Gurgaon is your favourite hang out zone, make sure you try out our pick of the best Indian restaurants in the area.
Follow The Spice Trail With These Indian Restaurants In Gurgaon
The Spice Lab
What To Order: Noorani Seekh, Murg Nawabi Korma
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Matamaal
What To Order: Kaliya, Nadur Yakhni
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Naivedyam
What To Order: Appam Kurma, Mysore Rava Masala Dosa, South Indian Thali
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Made In Punjab
What To Order: Tha Fish Fry, Kaimi Kebab
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Zambar
What To Order: Koli Sukka Varuval, Pomfret Pollichathu
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
Comments (0)