For Quiet Evening Scenes, Pick A Buffet Dinner In Gurgaon

What better than an all-you-can-eat buffet? Offering a mix of Indian, continental and other world cuisines, choose any one of these restaurants for their buffet dinners in Gurgaon.

Café G – Crown Plaza

Apart from the usual north Indian, Continental and Chinese, Cafe G is known for its Japanese counter and all that it has to offer. Desserts in the buffet are a must try too.

Cafe G - Crowne Plaza

Crowne Plaza, NH-8, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Seasonal Taste- The Westin Gurgaon

While the buffet here is available five days a week, the best one to try is the one on Thursdays. Pairing roasts, reds and grills, the buffet offers you a chance to indulge in some amazing meat and wine pairings.

Seasonal Tastes - The Westin Gurgaon

The Westin, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Cilantro, Trident Gurgaon

Cilantro offers a beautiful ambience and impeccable service standards, and the standards stay consistent in the food section too. One should definitely try the Indian offerings as they taste alot like the food at Saffron, which is their north Indian restaurant.

Cilantro - Trident

Trident, 443, Phase 5, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon

