For all the times you need apparel that is custom made, LBB’s got a solid list of tailors for you. You’re welcome.
These 15 Tailors Will Take Care Of All Your Apparel Needs
Poonam Bindra
Known for: Wedding and occasion wear. You can take a picture to her and she’ll create an almost-perfect imitation. Price wise, she’s on the steeper side but comes with the promise of value for money.
Material: Take your own material to her, although she can also source on special request.
Vogue Jeans Tailors & Drapers
Known for: Denim tailoring in all silhouettes and sizes. The whole area of Mohan Singh Place is full of denim tailors who are known for their flexibility and knowledge of a variety of silhouettes. You can also check out Prince Perfect Jeans and Blue Fox Jeans.
Material: They have plenty for you to choose from.
Dresswell Goel
Known for: Stunning Indian and western wear. They also have an understanding of out-of-the-box designs {all you have to do is show them a picture or make a rough sketch}. Their head tailor is very accommodating. They’ll give you as many fittings as you need so that you walk away satisfied. Turnaround time is minimal as well.
Material: They have very limited variety, so it’s best to take your own material.
Rachna Gupta
Known for: All kinds of Indian wear, but specifically suits and lehengas. She suggests tips about what cuts and styles will work best for you and works from her home studio in Anand Lok.
Material: She will source materials {and has swatches to show you as well}.
Jassi Tailors
Known for: Everyday Indian wear, palazzos and blouses in a variety of cuts. Their USP is detailed stitching and a variety of padded blouses. This place is a home studio in Jor Bagh.
Material: They’ll source material for you {as long as you give specific instructions} or you can take your own material for quicker turnaround time.
Amrapali Tailors
Known for: All kinds of Indian wear. It is slightly expensive but they never go wrong with silhouettes and cuts. You could take a plain dupatta/kurta to them and they’ll provide ideas for embellishments, and dress it up for you.
Material: They have a fabric section that you can check out.
Mehfooz Tailors
Known for: Probably one of Delhi’s oldest tailors who stitch everything be it suits, salwars, lehengas or blouses. The best part is that their rates are also affordable. Plus, they ensure that you get a flawless fitting.
Material: Carry your own.
Roshan Tailors
Known for: Wedding wear. We’re talking pieces with heavy work and blouses. They have a range of readymade pieces as well. Find out more here.
Material: You can take your own or they can source if you give them details.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Eve Tailors
Known for: Blouses and lehengas with the best fits. You probably won’t need to have multiple fittings because they usually nail the fit in the first round.
Material: You can buy from their collection of materials or you can take your own.
Rinku Masterji
Known for: Does both Indian wear {lehngas, blouses and kurtas} and western wear {dresses and gowns}. He’ll also be open to a lot of customisation. Find out more here.
Material: Take your own material.
Simran Boutique
Known for: Indian wear with a special focus on suits {salwar-kameez}.
Material: You’ll have to carry your own.
Darzi On Call
Known for: This is a doorstep tailoring service where designers come to your place, get the measurements and deliver the clothing item too. However, a minimum order of INR 2,500 must be placed hence, we definitely recommend it for bridal lehengas and gowns where you’re likely to spend more.
Material: They have a range of fabrics for you to choose from and are also willing to use the fabric you provide.
UM Moolchand Emporium
Known for: Tailoring for both men and women and delivering excellent quality at economical prices.They pay a lot of attention to the stitching and details that go on the piece that they’re tailoring for you.
Material: Carry your own.
Kaiser Josh
Known for: Menswear – the fanciest suits, shirts and trousers. They’re known for a high level of quality in both stitching and detailing.
Material: They have a wide selection for you to choose from, but you can also carry your own.
Pritika Fashion
Known for: Indian wear {sarees and suits specifically} and one-of-a-kind blouses. Pritika operates from her home studio in Saket. You won’t have to go for more than one fitting as they’re usually right the first time round. She’s also open to giving advice and ideas when you’re not sure about what you want.
Material: Take your own material but you can ask for recommendations too.
Comments (0)