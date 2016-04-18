LBBPicks: Thai Restaurants In Gurgaon

One of our favourite delivery places, Asian Haus wins when it comes to pretty packaging—we usually don’t even feel like opening it if it wasn’t for the tempting aroma of the food inside. They do a mix of Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Malaysian and Japanese, and we highly recommend ordering their Khao Suey while you’re at it.

PS: Asian Haus now has a new healthy menu, in case you’re looking to cut down on those calories.

What To Order: Som Tum Salad, Char-grilled Chicken Satay