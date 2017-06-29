Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, macarons are the perfect bite-sized snack when you need a small sweet fix in the middle of the day. We’re telling you where to score the best macarons in the city.
Chocolate, Blueberry, Vanilla: This Is Where You Can Get The Best Macarons
L’Opera Salon de Thé
Run by a French couple, l’Opera boasts of some of the finest French patisserie in the city. And what better way to sample this than with a macaron? While you’re here, it might be worth your while to try their Eclairs too.
What To Order: Speculos and Lemon Macarons. We also have a soft spot for the Salted Caramel ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Miam
Run by chef Bani Nanda, Miam‘s claim to fame has been their delish macarons and their dark chocolate salted caramel cake. Keep in mind, she only does these on order, so call her at least one – two days in advance.
What to Order: Matcha and Sesame Macaron. They also do other interesting flavours like jasmine tea, orange and dark chocolate and OMG, macaron cakes!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Theos
Noida’s contribution to the world of patisserie, Theos is always buzzing with the sweet-toothed. We’re sure you’ve tried their red velvet and decadent brownies. They also do macarons and at relatively affordable prices.
What To Order: Belgian Chocolate Macarons. We hear good things about the blueberry ones too.
Sugarama Patisserie
Sugarama’s fast made it to our list of favourite bakeries. When we’re not stuffing our faces with their banana caramel swirl bread and their brownies, we’re munching on the macarons {we’re so happy with the prices here} and you should too.
What To Order: Peanut Butter and Jelly, and Cola Macarons. The Vanilla Pepper is also really good.
- Price for two: ₹ 291
Elma’s Bakery
Contrary to popular belief, Elma’s has more than just red velvet cake. The macarons, for example. We recommend pairing these with a pot of tea – the tulsi and rhododendron maybe.
What To Order: Mixed Berry Macarons.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Artful Baker
We love almost everything off the dessert menu at The Artful Baker and the macarons are no exception. Don’t leave here without trying the single malt macarons. And their French press coffee.
What To Order: Single Malt Macaron. We also love the Salty Caramel.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Bombaykery
Bombaykery is making us swoon with their cutesy button macarons which are sold in little jars. Choose from flavours such as Cutting Chai, Filter Kaapi, Champagne, Tender Coconut and our personal favourite, the Mucchad Paan. And while you’re placing your order here, pick up a Nutella cookie or two.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Bread & More
While Bread & More is known for its fresh baked breads and its rich coffee, it is their Macarons that keep us coming back for more. The best part? They have multiple outlets across Delhi NCR, so binge away!
What To Order: Pistachio, Salted Caramel & Lavender.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Comments (0)