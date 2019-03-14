#LBBPicks: The Best Of Outdoor & Rooftop Restaurants In Gurgaon

Delhi is getting hotter by the day, so if you’re looking to enjoy the outdoors on that occasional pleasant evening, these rooftop restaurants in Gurgaon are meant for you. As an added respite, they all come equipped with mist fans or coolers, so that you don’t end up melting into a puddle.

Terrace, Indian Grill Room

Head over to Terrace for cocktails and canapés desi style. Although we’d recommend going on a cold night to enjoy their delicious kebabs right off the charcoal, their rooftop views aint too bad August onwards.

Indian Grill Room

Suncity Business Tower, 3rd Floor, 315, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurgaon

Threesixtyone, The Oberoi

If there’s one thing you should do outdoors this season, it’s grabbing a table on this deck, barely inches above the shimmering expanse of a mashaal-lit blue pool. As an added bonus, the food’s pretty great too.

Threesixtyone Degrees - The Oberoi

The Oberoi, 443, Phase 5, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon

Roots—Cafe in the Park

Gravel under your feet, a bunch of trees between brick tables and benches, and a wooden fence make for a bucolic setting. A pleasant outdoor space, with ample room for a large lunch group, makes Roots our favourite spot on this list.

Roots - Cafe In The Park

Near Rajiv Gandhi Renewable Energy Park, Leisure Valley, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Brewer Street

The outdoor section of this Gurgaon microbreweries features a faux-graffiti wall, which we guess is an ode to the beer motherland—Germany.

Brewer Street

ILD Trade Centre, 2nd Floor, Unit 2001, Sohna Road, Sector 47, Gurgaon

Vibe - The Sky Bar

With unique cocktails, delicious snacks and one hell of a view, Vibe–The Sky Bar is a great post-work or evening hangout spot. Situated on the 10th floor of The Hilton, Vibe has a stunning space, with lots of artificial grass and smooth wood-panelled floors to complete the decor. Don’t forget to pair all of that with their fun Bubblegum cocktail.

Vibe: The Sky Bar - Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Garden Inn, Baani Square, South City 2, Gurgaon

Downtown—Diners and Living Beer Cafe

Though the indoor space is a nice space to relax in itself, Downtown has a rather cosy rooftop with a microbrewery as well. With white umbrellas, high chairs and round tables accompanied by a view overlooking the market, there aren’t many ways you could go wrong with this one.

Downtown - Diners & Living Beer Cafe

SCO 34, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Cyber Hub

Since Cyber Hub opened its doors, Gurgaon has never been the same. We love it for its slew of restaurants spilling out on to the main boulevard (the sprawling terraces for a few of them are amazing). Take your pick from SodaBottleOpenerwala, Wine Company, Pier 38, Beer Cafe, Sutra, Raasta, Soi 7 and Imperfecto.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

Shop 3, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Cafe Soul Garden

Soul Garden in Gurgaon is a beautiful garden that’s a co-working space, a brekkie spot and an organic haven. While we love the outdoor space, we’re happy to report that the peppy red and white interiors are equally welcoming. Plus, they've got board games and books to keep you company. They’re also one of the best brekkie places in Gurugram that open at 9am.

Cafe Soul Garden

Next To Supermart 2, DLF Phase 4, Sector 43, Gurgaon

AMPM Cafe & Bar

AMPM is one of our favourite places for cocktails in G-Town. From the fiery Tabasco laced Spicy Senorita to the fragrant Hakim's Stinger, each drink has a unique identity. Also, make it a point to reach early if you want a table outdoors. They've got live music too (on most days) which is again an added bonus.

AMPM Cafe & Bar

DLF Galleria, 2nd Floor, R-3, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

