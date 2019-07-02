Le Cantine At Vasant Kunj Will Leave You Craving For More!

Le Cantine is a fine dining restaurant that serves European & Mediterranean food which will leave you coming back for more. This restaurant is located on the 2nd floor of the Mall and has seating of around 45 people. The decor and interiors are well done with wooden touch and feel and have a touch of green shades in between which reflects freshness. The walls have framed paintings of herbs and ingredients used in the cooking. They serve Salads, Pasta to Pizzas and the portion sizes is quite satisfying and shareable. It's a perfect place for a Weekend Lunch or a family outing. Though there is always waiting which shows that's it's marked their presence in much less time. I recommend you to try their- Quinoa & Palm Heart Salad with Chicken, Smoked Chicken Pizza, Spaghetti Aglio Olio Pepperoncino and Tiramisu. The turn around time of the food is quite quick which sets it apart from a lot of restaurants.