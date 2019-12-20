Meaty Tibetan Food & Chai For INR 40 At This Humanyupur Cafe

If you’ve ever ventured into the maze behind Safdarjung Enclave, you know there’s an entire village there. Humanyupur is full of treasures and little cafes, such as Le Himalaya Cafe, which is perfect for a leisurely coffee date.
Cut Off From The City
As soon as you enter Le Himalaya Cafe {it’s right next to Old Tree}, you immediately feel like you’ve left behind the furnace that is Delhi. There’s a beautiful wooden shelf holding Tibetan artifacts and books. The white and grey stone walls and the counter enveloped in Tibetan flags transport you to the hills, at least temporarily. And sometimes that’s all you really need.
So, What's On The Menu?
It’s quite a mishmash of various cuisines. They’ve got everything from sandwiches to pork fry to wraps to fish pakoras. If we were you, we’d stick to the Nepali, Tibetan and Bhutanese as that’s what they specialise in. Ema Datshi, anyone?
They also do a host of cold and hot beverages. We chose the Cold Coffee which was a mix of espresso, milk and chocolate sauce with cocoa dusted on top. But come winter and all we’ll have is the Butter Tea.
So, We're Saying..
This cafe is generally pretty quiet and peaceful {at least on weekdays}, so it’s perfect for a date when you don’t want to be overheard or when you’re just looking for a place to work out of {yes, there’s free Wi-Fi}.
