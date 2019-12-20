Meaty Tibetan Food & Chai For INR 40 At This Humanyupur Cafe

It’s quite a mishmash of various cuisines. They’ve got everything from sandwiches to pork fry to wraps to fish pakoras. If we were you, we’d stick to the Nepali, Tibetan and Bhutanese as that’s what they specialise in. Ema Datshi, anyone?

They also do a host of cold and hot beverages. We chose the Cold Coffee which was a mix of espresso, milk and chocolate sauce with cocoa dusted on top. But come winter and all we’ll have is the Butter Tea.