Lebanese Point Brings You Hot Shawarmas To Ease in The Winters

Fast Food Restaurants

Lebanese Point

Saket, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 7, Ground Floor, Near PVR Anupam Complex, Saket, New Delhi

Shortcut

Ten Second Takeaway

Located in the PVR Saket complex, Lebanese Point is famous for the chicken shawarmas.

Who Is It For?

Meat lovers who’re looking for budget-friendly Turkish food will definitely love this place.

Ambience

While primarily a takeaway joint, they have a few plastic tables and chairs for people who would like to sit and gobble up the shawarma as soon as they are done. It’s a great spot for a quick bite.

Must-Try

Chicken shawarma is highly recommended. The chicken is very well done and you can easily notice that the marination is spot on.

What Made Your Experience Awesome

I shall be the first one to raise my hand and say that the chicken shawarma served here is not done in the authentic manner {with fries} like they do it in the Middle East, but it’s still served with well done shreds of chicken and salad, and the in-house sauce hits the spot every time. You can even alter the spice level according to your liking.

#LBBTip

Ask them to make the shawarma spicy. You would enjoy the “kick” in this nippy weather. At INR 120 per shawarma roll, it’s easy on the pocket as well.

