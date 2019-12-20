Lebanese Point Brings You Hot Shawarmas To Ease in The Winters
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Located in the PVR Saket complex, Lebanese Point is famous for the chicken shawarmas.
Who Is It For?
Meat lovers who’re looking for budget-friendly Turkish food will definitely love this place.
Ambience
While primarily a takeaway joint, they have a few plastic tables and chairs for people who would like to sit and gobble up the shawarma as soon as they are done. It’s a great spot for a quick bite.
Must-Try
Chicken shawarma is highly recommended. The chicken is very well done and you can easily notice that the marination is spot on.
What Made Your Experience Awesome
I shall be the first one to raise my hand and say that the chicken shawarma served here is not done in the authentic manner {with fries} like they do it in the Middle East, but it’s still served with well done shreds of chicken and salad, and the in-house sauce hits the spot every time. You can even alter the spice level according to your liking.
#LBBTip
Ask them to make the shawarma spicy. You would enjoy the “kick” in this nippy weather. At INR 120 per shawarma roll, it’s easy on the pocket as well.
