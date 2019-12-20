We visited the spa at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in East Delhi and were pleasantly surprised at how large the spa is, and how professional the service was.
Turkish, Swedish & Balinese: This Spa In East Delhi Is Amazing
They have a whole host of services and massages, including a traditional Swedish massage, a Balinese massage, coffee wraps and best of all: A Turkish hammam. We opted for the Balinese massage, after a quick consultation, looking to de-stress and really work out those knots in our shoulders.
I Love Lucy
We started with 10 minutes in the sauna, and then made our way to the massage room in their silky robe and probably the fluffiest slippers we’ve ever worn in our lives. Our masseuse was Lucy, an absolute goddess with her hands. Hot oil, plenty of stretching, and a 75-minute full body {and head} massage later, we headed in for a steam and shower. {TBH, we fell asleep multiple times during the massage – it was just that relaxing}.
So, We're Saying
Knots, tension, stress? Have them all massaged away. The spa itself is huge, and beautiful. They also have couple massages—maybe gift your SO {and yourself} an amazing day out.
Find out more here.
#LBBTip
They even have a large gym and a salon, in case you’re looking for the whole package. It may be worth it to take a look at their membership packages.
