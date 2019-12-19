Lehza In Sarojini Nagar Is Perfect For Affordable Wedding Wear

That it's one those nice saree shops with the old-school vibe of mattresses, white sheets, and baith-ke-dikhaana. For anyone looking to buy a nice, affordable saree (in an experience rife with the nostalgia of watching your mum choose from varicoloured fabrics), Lehza will be perfect. You'll find this tall, looming glass monstrosity of a building hidden behind tons of screaming 'Sale - do sau do sau do sau' vendors. When you go in, you'll find sarees and suit fabrics as far as the eye can see. You can pick up simpler, daily wear or elaborate shaadi stuff, depending on you modus operandi. Their silks were lovely, and you'll find more bling than not (true to the Saroj ethos). Also, the bridal lehengas—particularly if you're in the mood for something ornate and traditional—will not disappoint. You can have a suit or lehenga stitched here as well.