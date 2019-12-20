Lemon Chicken & Butter Naan Party? Call Sohan Chicken Corner

Like I mentioned, it’s criminal to walk past this place without stopping by for their Lemon Chicken. What does the trick for me is the oodles of Amul butter in the dish and the curry that’s different from every other curry you might have tried so far; the amalgamation of spices is near-heaven.

I have been enjoying this preparation for almost 15 – 20 years now and the chicken has never failed me {full marks for consistency!}.