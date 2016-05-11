LessAndMore: Which Red Lipstick Would You Pick?

Of the very few beauty trends that have no expiry date, the red lips probably tops the list. And no, there’s nothing subtle about this—it’s bold and if not done right, can look supremely horrendous {believe us; we’ve seen it}. But if done right, it can kick every other look’s ass. Why, look at Dita Von Teese, Scarlett Johannson, and Taylor Swift, all of whom have owned the look, and how!

Whether you’re a beginner at this trend or a pro, we have picked out red lipsticks for you at two different price ranges. Go pick the one that suits your budget, and paint the town red!