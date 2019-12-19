If you’re in Shahpur Jat, The Whitebird is one store that will definitely grab your attention. It’s a new entrant in the hoard of designer-owned stores in the area - Gazal Gupta, Liz Paul and Shweta Prasad are the proud owners. It’s no surprise that everything inside is so aesthetically pleasing and of top-notch quality. They’ve got handcrafted products, many of which are either imported from Indonesia or inspired by that culture. Expect crochet wall hangings and dream catchers, candle stands, unusual planters, cane bags, showpieces made of real feathers and shells (inspired by tribal necklaces) and more. It’s like stepping into a boho dream.
Let The Boho In: This New Store Has Decor You Won’t Find Anywhere Else
Everything is quite niche in taste, and may not cater to everyone’s preferences.
The prices (based on designer standards) are actually not shockingly steep. The gifting options start at INR 800, and most of the decor we liked ranged between INR 2,200 to INR 9,000.
