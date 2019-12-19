Let The Boho In: This New Store Has Decor You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

If you’re in Shahpur Jat, The Whitebird is one store that will definitely grab your attention. It’s a new entrant in the hoard of designer-owned stores in the area - Gazal Gupta, Liz Paul and Shweta Prasad are the proud owners. It’s no surprise that everything inside is so aesthetically pleasing and of top-notch quality. They’ve got handcrafted products, many of which are either imported from Indonesia or inspired by that culture. Expect crochet wall hangings and dream catchers, candle stands, unusual planters, cane bags, showpieces made of real feathers and shells (inspired by tribal necklaces) and more. It’s like stepping into a boho dream.