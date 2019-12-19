Pick And Choose Your Flavours & Toppings At Menchie's

I can tell hundreds of things about this place , because this one is my most favorite place..I had a great being there. So You know about frozen yogurt , this place offers you many flavours like mango cheesecake , chocolate , watermelon and many more. The best thing about this place is that here you can make your own yogurt , yess you have heard right , Pour your yogurt after choosing which flavor you like then add anything thing you like like brownies , red velvet cake , nutella , dark chocolate , blueberries , gems etc..We made 3 cups and we many things and my overall cup tastes so good. This place also have some games for kids like jenga..and adults of course.. Such a cute place to have a brand new adventure... So overall their staff was also good , nice ambience . And before preparing your cup , you can taste so that you can choose which one you like to make One important thing - After preparing your cup , you have to weigh your cup then you will be paid according to your cup..So carefully add what you want to add.