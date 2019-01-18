Let's Indulge In Some Healthy Pizza And Brownie Only At This Cafe In GK-1

Getafix - This place is an amazing alternative for all the calorie conscious foodies. I am totally in love with the colourful decor of this place paired up with some yummy food and great music playlist. Being a healthy cafe it doesn't mean that you will have limited food options, Getafix offers varied food options and the menu is loaded with my favourites- pizza, pasta and sandwiches! The best thing is that all food items are perfectly made in a healthy way, without any junkie influx. Service was good and the staff here is friendly. I started off with Falafel which had air fried chickpea fritters served with pita crackers and delish hummus. The grilled cottage cheese sandwich was another delicious delight. This sandwich had paneer steak with pesto dressing and I relished every bite of it. Next, I tried their beetroot fettuccine pasta which was an in-house speciality of this place. This pasta was such a visual and gastronomical delight. It was very tasty and yes, very healthy too! I love committing such guilty pleasures :) For drinks, do try the Beranana smoothie which was simply divine. I ended my meal with a Sugarless brownie which was the showstopper here! I mean indulging in chocolate, that too without any calories-perfect, no? So overall Getafix is a very healthy dining choice that offers great food options which tastes great as well and there was no feeling of guilt.