Easy-Breezy Beachy Ready?

Clothing Stores

Chemistry

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Promenade, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Well, what do you want on a beach day? An easy-breezy outfit! And if that comes in florals what else do you want? Totally love this playsuit I got from Chemistry. It fits so comfortably and for the price it comes at, totally worth every penny. 💙💙 So go check them out already!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Other Outlets

Chemistry

Saket, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Place Mall, Ground Floor, 168, Saket, New Delhi

Chemistry

SDA, New Delhi
3.9

C-1 & 2, 2nd Floor, SDA Market, Opp. IIT Main Gate, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

