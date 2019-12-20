Life's A Piece Of Cake At Appetite German Bakery In Paharganj

Shopping in Paharganj is no mean feat; chances are you’ll be pushed around by swarms of fellow bargain shoppers and over-enthusiastic hawkers. Shopping is hard work anyway, but navigating the streets of this hippie paradise leaves your feet tired and your blood sugar levels dangerously low.

So on a recent trip, when we spotted Appetite German Bakery, we were more than ready for a slice of their famous cakes. The restaurant itself is unimpressive and, at first glance, we couldn’t quite see why those who tried their almond cake couldn’t get enough. Everything changed after the first bite, though.