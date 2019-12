We all know that one person whom we can't imagine in heavy lehngas, saris, and jewellery. Well, if that's you and you're wondering where to shop from for the wedding season, this list might come in handy. We've curated a list of eight brands that do lightweight and simple, yet stylish lehngas.

So, if you have a day wedding to attend, or even if it's your own wedding, and you don't wish to go all out, then you should check out these brands.