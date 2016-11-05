Lace And Leather: On A Lingerie Trail Through Delhi

Whether you’re the sporty kind or want to dabble in trims of lace and strips of leather, these lingerie stores have you covered.

Bwitch

Bwitch keeps a lot of daily-wear bras with lots of cotton and lycra; the designs are basic, but pretty, and is a good bet for comfortable lingerie at prices that don’t pinch.

Bwitch

3.0

267, 1st Floor, DLF Place, Saket, New Delhi

Pretty Secrets

Pretty Secrets has its own collection of lingerie comprising colourful bras, thongs, and boy shorts. Available in a variety of colours and styles, the designs are super edgy and modern. We’d recommend checking out their combos and value packs for great deals.

PS: Their packaging is super pretty and functional; reminded us of cupcake boxes.

PrettySecrets

Zivame

Zivame is online-lingerie heaven. They stock almost all locally-available brands along with some international ones {Le Mystere, Claudette, Leonisa, etc}. Whether you’re looking for everyday cottons or satiny bridal wear, they’ve got it all. It’s hands down one of the largest varieties we’ve seen on any website, and they deliver it within three to four days, too.

Zivame

Tina Bazaar

Tina Bazaar is an entire basement in the busy Lajpat Nagar crammed with about a dozen shops selling very pretty bras and panties in all colours of the rainbow. While some merch might get too loud for your taste, you’re very likely to come across something which exactly meets your requirements. We always do!

Tina Bazar

4.0

Central Market, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi

    Forever 21

    Forever 21 is perfect for the younger crowd with its collection of basic bras, lace bandeaus, sport bras, push ups, and racer backs. The best part? They’re all very reasonably priced. Also, check out their range of boy shorts.

    Forever 21

    4.1

    DLF Place Mall, 1st Floor, Saket, New Delhi

    H&M

    Apart from their edgy clothes and shoes, they also have a great lingerie section. Expect quality everyday wear with infusions of lace here and there, plus we’re digging their corset-style bras.

    H&M

    4.3

    Select Citywalk, Ground & 1st Floor, Saket, New Delhi

    Kunchals

    Kunchals has gained itself a loyal clientele over the years just for its sheer variety and convenience. Located in the GK 1 Market, it has a huge variety of basic lingerie with some sexy infusions {we even spotted some role-play costumes}. The prices vary, as they have the Bangkok brands on one side and the high-end ones on the other.

    Kunchals

    3.5

    M-14, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

    Marks & Spencer

    Marks & Spencer is a store you can always rely on for quality and well-fitted lingerie. They’re all about flattering cuts, feminine prints, and neutral colours {though they’re pretty high on the bright reds, too}.

    Marks & Spencer

    4.2

    PVR Plaza Building, Ground Floor, H Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi

    La Senza

    La Senza is our go-to store for all things sexy. Think colourful lace thongs, fitting corsets, faux leather bras, baby dolls and the works. They also have an equally enchanting collection for daily wear, and with their regular deals, shopping here is quite a delight.

    La Senza

    3.6

    Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

    Amanté

    Check out Amante for the most luxurious variety of bras {lots of satin, lace and sheer fabric here}, panties and robes.

    Amante

    Hunkemoller

    Not just great designs and decent offerings in terms of colour options, Hunkemoller’s got bras that fit really well, too. The other absolute delight is the the staff in their stores—they asked no extra questions and have no pointless suggestions.

    Hunkemoller

    4.4

    DLF Promenade, Ground Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

