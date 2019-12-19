A fan of Butter Chicken? Drop By This Pocket Friendly Place At JNU

Mughal Darbar, JNU: A hidden gem for all the Butter Chicken lovers. This place serves one of the best butter chicken in Delhi! The Aromatic golden chicken pieces Stirred in the incredibly creamy and buttery gravy is to die for. It had the perfect balance of tanginess and texture which comes really good with what we ordered in bread: Khameeri Butter Naans. Kadai Paneer is super yummy too! If you’re a die-hard foodie, onion and green chutney matters too! They’ve got that covered. With due respect to all the foodies exploring new tastes and flavours, the word ‘authenticity’ is somehow now underrated and food is judged on the basis of how Instagram friendly it is. But the food and quality this place serve are authentic and rare to find. And yeah, Not to forget! If it is amazing, it won't be easy. Same goes with this appetizing butter chicken. To gorge on this butter chicken, you will need to dig a little in your contact list and find your pal studying here at Jawaharlal Nehru University, as they don’t let outsiders enter for no reason. Avoid ordering not so famous dishes like Paneer Bhurji. So Go ahead with your gang and hop at JNU and enjoy your meal. Butter Chicken is for around 360 bucks and Khameeri Butter naans for 30.