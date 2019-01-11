Their thin-crusted pizza is super delicious. Also, their mocktails and their crostini are to die for. Would highly recommend people to visit Jamie's Pizzeria!
Their Crostini’s And Light Pizza Always Has One Coming Back For More
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
