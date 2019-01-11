Their Crostini’s And Light Pizza Always Has One Coming Back For More

Casual Dining

Jamie's Pizzeria By Jamie Oliver

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Their thin-crusted pizza is super delicious. Also, their mocktails and their crostini are to die for. Would highly recommend people to visit Jamie's Pizzeria!

What Could Be Better?

Stay as you are!

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

