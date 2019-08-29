Stop By This Place When In Vijay Nagar For Some Killer Food!

Xero degree is seriously one of the best places to chill out with your friends. The food was mind-blowing. The flavours, the presentation, the taste, the aroma, everything was on point. Excellent! I loved the freaky shakes and pizza jar specifically. Most favourite is red velvet shake and popcorn caramel shake. The prices are average and the ambience is great. The infrastructure is also good! I appreciate the staff services which made my experience even better. They were kind and helpful. They looked well trained to provide the best service to their customers. In totality, it's worth giving a try!