This Legendary Cafe Has Been People Favourite For Years Now

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Indian Coffee House

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mohan Singh Place, 2nd Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Indian Coffee House in CP is one of the budget-friendly cafés’. I ordered Masala Dosa, Idli and their special coffee which tastes really nice. The café was very much welcoming and polite. Overall, coffee lovers must visit this place and have their speciality.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹5,00

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Fast Food Restaurants

Indian Coffee House

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mohan Singh Place, 2nd Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default