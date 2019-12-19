Indian Coffee House in CP is one of the budget-friendly cafés’. I ordered Masala Dosa, Idli and their special coffee which tastes really nice. The café was very much welcoming and polite. Overall, coffee lovers must visit this place and have their speciality.
This Legendary Cafe Has Been People Favourite For Years Now
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹5,00
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Comments (0)