Sumptuous Chole Bhature For Your Desi Binge

Legendary Chole Bhature is famous for every Indian family. Nothing can beat the satisfaction of steaming round Bhature with rich and full of flavour Chorley served with Tangy Green Chilly, Lachcha Onion and our favourite Gajar Achar. This place in Amar Colony serves one of the most amazing Chole Bhature which are delicious. You can also get Rajma Rice, Chole Rice, Palak Paneer Rice and even Chole Poori. The New Kakaji Corner opens as early as 8 am and serves till 3:30 in the afternoon. You can also enjoy Samosa made up of Aloo and Dal at this joint as it opens again at 5 pm and is open till 8:30 pm. Other evening snacks available are Bread Pakora, Paneer Pakora and their very Special Chowmein Samosa. So, head over to this joint in the morning or evening to enjoy the absolutely tasty food.