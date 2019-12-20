It’s easy to be overwhelmed when ordering in. It is easier still to be disappointed when, after an hour poring over Zomato, what arrives at your doorstep is lots of bright red Chinjabi, and not the pan-Asian repast you were dreaming of. Lucky for us, Noshi deliver on their promises.
Little Morsels, All Delicious: Best of Pan-Asian Dining At Your Doorstep
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Love Your Sushi?
Noshi takes their restaurant-quality offerings, package them up real nice in cool, pastel-hued boxes {that we repurpose for all sorts of things, and that we now have too many of!}, and have become our go-to’s for super fresh sushi and dim sum.
What Else Can You Gorge On?
Familiar and decidedly fresh, you can choose from their single, triple and hexa boxes to create a pick-and-mix of exactly the right mix of little nibbles. We particularly rate their crystal duck parcels and the sashimi drizzled in truffle oil {seriously delish}. If you’re after a bigger meal, they also do all manner of warm, coconutty curries, wok-tossed meat and veg, and bowls of soup, ramen, and other noodles.
We went a bit nuts with this order, tucking into delicate pink crab, prawn and chive and edamame and truffle dim sum, buttery tuna sashimi, and bright hanna and rainbow sushi rolls. The coffee-glazed pork ribs are destined for multiple repeat orders, ridiculously treacly and tender, and we ate that basil chilli rice and those spicy long beans.
They Had Us At Dessert!
Fans of The Yum Yum Tree {may she rest in peace} will remember the cheesecake, and the Tulis {the founders} have sensibly revived their greatest hit here. If you’ve got room, the Blueberry Cheesecake, with its silken cream cheese and crunchy graham crackers, are well worth popping a button for.
One of the best pan-Asian dining experiences we’ve gone through in while. We reckon you try them out too!
