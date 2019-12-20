Little Morsels, All Delicious: Best of Pan-Asian Dining At Your Doorstep

Familiar and decidedly fresh, you can choose from their single, triple and hexa boxes to create a pick-and-mix of exactly the right mix of little nibbles. We particularly rate their crystal duck parcels and the sashimi drizzled in truffle oil {seriously delish}. If you’re after a bigger meal, they also do all manner of warm, coconutty curries, wok-tossed meat and veg, and bowls of soup, ramen, and other noodles.

We went a bit nuts with this order, tucking into delicate pink crab, prawn and chive and edamame and truffle dim sum, buttery tuna sashimi, and bright hanna and rainbow sushi rolls. The coffee-glazed pork ribs are destined for multiple repeat orders, ridiculously treacly and tender, and we ate that basil chilli rice and those spicy long beans.