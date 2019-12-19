We Found A Recliner Heaven On MG Road & You Just Can't Miss It

Little Nap Recliners is a delightful furniture store in Ghitorni that offers a huge range of comfy and plush recliners. You'll find single, double, triple, and L-shaped recliners at the store in leather, PU, and velvet and the most amazing part is the lifetime warranty that they give on 'seat-sagging'. So you can pile on the weight and not worry about the recliner losing its form.

You can choose to get a recliner customised as per your preference at Little Nap Recliners. They have both manual and motorised options with a rocking and revolving mechanism. While the motorised recline up to 165 degrees, the manual options can go up to 180 degrees. Imagining a 'Friends' kinda recliner fight? So did we. Prices for the manual and motorised recliners start at INR 22,000 and INR 36,000, respectively.

The store also builds home theatres for customers. From the sound system to the recliners, Little Nap Recliners will set up a home theatre system according to your space. Recliners for the home theatre set up include temperature regulating cup holders, moving headrests, mobile chargers, and swivel table for you to hog with ease while immersing yourself into the latest flicks. Prices for the home theatre system start at INR 7,00,000.

Little Nap Recliners in Ghitorni is open every day from 10 AM - 8 PM. Ghitorni is the nearest metro station.