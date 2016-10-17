Blink and you’ll miss this little gem of a place in the main Hauz Khas Market. Just pay them a visit, or order in a soulful bowl of pho, fresh Vietnamese shrimp rolls and the most insane peanut sauce. It’s apparently run by an ex Blue Ginger chef, which explains a lot!
Hit Up Little Saigon For Some Authentic Vietnamese
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Who Is It For?
For those in search of authentic Vietnamese flavours.
Why Should I Go Here?
It’s no-frills food, and the vibe is quite canteen-esque.
Must-Trys
Though I was hoping to find the beef pho, I happily settled for the seafood {the chicken one had a delicately-flavoured broth that came accompanied with the freshest herbs and sprouts}. It was a winner all the way.
How Was the Experience?
Their peanut sauce that came with the summer rolls is super addictive and one of the best I’ve had!
#LBBTip
There’s limited seating, so call ahead.
