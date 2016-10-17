Hit Up Little Saigon For Some Authentic Vietnamese

Cafes

Little Saigon

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-16, Ground Floor, Main Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shortcut

Blink and you’ll miss this little gem of a place in the main Hauz Khas Market. Just pay them a visit, or order in a soulful bowl of pho, fresh Vietnamese shrimp rolls and the most insane peanut sauce. It’s apparently run by an ex Blue Ginger chef, which explains a lot!

Who Is It For?

For those in search of authentic Vietnamese flavours.

Why Should I Go Here?

It’s no-frills food, and the vibe is quite canteen-esque.

Must-Trys

Though I was hoping to find the beef pho, I happily settled for the seafood {the chicken one had a delicately-flavoured broth that came accompanied with the freshest herbs and sprouts}. It was a winner all the way.

How Was the Experience?

Their peanut sauce that came with the summer rolls is super addictive and one of the best I’ve had!

#LBBTip

There’s limited seating, so call ahead.

