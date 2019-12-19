Make Your Own Cocktails At LIV Bar

Liv bar is a lounge which gives a very cosy feeling when you enter it. The warm seating setup has been done to create small ME’ spaces for its patrons. The menu is limited but purely European/Continental. The bartender serves exotic cocktails using any base of your choice. We requisitioned a glass of crisp Sangria. We also ordered Chicken Shish Taouk which was served with pita bread, hummus and veggies in vinegar. The taste was apt as it is a dish from the eastern part of the world. Next, we ordered Norwegian Salmon which was rightly done. It came with baked potatoes, veggies and fresh watermelon rolls which were a very unique combination. Wild Mushroom Risotto was average in taste with nothing wild about the mushrooms. The main attraction of this place is the music among the young and classy crowd.