Here's Where To Catch A Live Gig In Gurgaon

Small and intimate with a winning cocktail menu, Cocktails And Dreams, Speakeasy is every jazz lover’s haven. They feature acoustic sets, with a heavy focus on jazz, funk and the blues, bringing us all our favourites from Sonam Kalra, to Adil & Vasundhara, to emerging favourites like Complicated Easy & Rie Ona.

Seating is limited and given the acoustic vibe, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Arrive early to grab the best seats in the house.