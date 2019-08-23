Live Music, Pretty Ambience & Good Food At Cantino

Cafes

Cantino

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 5, Thekedaar Surjeet Singh Marg, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Located in the heart of North Campus, Delhi University. Cantino is one of its kind cafe cum restaurant, conveniently placed in Hudson lane such that it offers a perfect blend of everything. Famous for its food and it added another cap in its head with a menu for Cocktails that will leave you flabbergasted. The place boosts for it's special 'Live Music Sessions' every day, all day long designed in such a manner that it is visible from 3 floors. A masterpiece at it's best. The food served is the must-have cherry on the top, from Chilly Chicken to Pizza, nothing is less than perfection. Would totally recommend it to everyone. Go have some lip-smacking food. Also, pretty affordable💙

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

