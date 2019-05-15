Live Or Work Around Defence Colony? The Healthiest Food Corner Is Right There

I've been going to nature's soul since they opened shop and can't recommend their curation of organic and natural brands and products enough. A couple of months ago, they launched a takeaway/delivery spot from their store, and I've been ordering from them relentlessly over the past few weeks. I've stuck to their sandwiches, and also ordered their soba noodles and smoked tofu bowl- all of which have been awesome. From their sandwiches, my go to are their nicoise sandwich (tofu, potatoes, feta etc in a multigrain bread), Caprese sandwich (it's delicious! Bocconcini cheese, pesto, tomato; incredibly fresh!), and their smoked tofu teriyaki macro bowl. Portions are generous, price is reasonable for healthy, natural ingredients, and presentation/delivery is usually always smooth. All orders come in degradable packaging which is awesome. Must order if you generally prefer healthy food, and live-work around Def col-GK-east of Kailash.